Lubbock teen is finalist in Take Care of Texas video contest; vote here

A Lubbock 8th grader from Talkington School for Young Women Leaders is one of six finalists in her category for the Take Care of Texas Video Contest. She is the only student from Lubbock to make the finals. Alexis Wragg needs your help to make it to the final round. Click here to vote for her video.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality invited 6th to 12th grade Texas students to participate in the Take Care of Texas Video Contest.

To enter, students had to create a 30-second video that portrays positive ways Texans can help keep our air clean, keep our water clean, conserve water, save energy, or reduce waste.

There will be a total of six big winners! Waste Management of Texas Inc. will provide the prizes—GoPro camera packages and scholarships. The TCEQ will invite 1st place winners to Austin to be recognized at the 2018 Environmental Trade Fair and Conference.

Video must portray positive ways Texans can protect the environment in their daily lives, including keeping the air clean, keeping the water clean, conserving water, saving energy, or reducing waste. Students are encouraged to explore just one of these topics.

Video must include the slogan “Take Care of Texas. It’s the only one we’ve got.” The slogan can be expressed either verbally or by using the Take Care of Texas logo.

