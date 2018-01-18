Flu cases on the rise, schools taking precautions

Flu season is in full swing this year and its affecting local schools. Lubbock ISD and Lubbock Cooper ISD are taking the necessary precautions to keep their kids and faculty healthy.

"We see an incline every single year," Director of Health Services for Lubbock-Cooper ISD Kaity Rose said.

An increase in students coming down with the flu has steadily increased over the years.

"We've realized an increase in some absentees," Coordinator of Student Health Services for Lubbock ISD Paulette Rozneck said, "about 2 1/2 increase."

Schools are taking action to make sure kids are taught at an early age how to protect themselves from illnesses.

"If they get that good habit down then they'll carry it down through life," Paulette said.

Washing your hands and covering your mouth can be the best way to prevent yourself from catching the flu.

"Hand washing is the first line of defense," Paulette said, "and so if the students will wash their hands vigorously it will help decrease some of the germs that are on the hands."

The symptoms of the flu include a fever of over 100 degrees, body aches, and a loss of appetite. If you or your child is experiencing any of those symptoms, see a doctor.

"Educate your kids not to put their hands in their mouth and not to share drinks," Kaity said, "use hand sanitizer, wash as much as possible and really just get them involved in their health."

If you would like to get your flu shot, click here to find the nearest vaccination location.

