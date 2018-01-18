Police identify pedestrian, motorcyclist in fatal crash

Investigators have still not discovered what motivated Stephen Paddock to embark on the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history but determined that he researched SWAT tactics ahead of the massacre and...
Investigators have still not discovered what motivated Stephen Paddock to embark on the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history but determined that he researched SWAT tactics ahead of the massacre and investigated other possible targets.
Rocker Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose from taking a variety of medications to deal with a variety of ailments.
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.
Two members of Chicago quit in a week’s time. Lead singer Jeff Coffey and drummer Tris Imboden leave the band.
The flu is taking the country by storm, but there are a couple misconceptions on how it is actually spread.