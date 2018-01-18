Hoop Madness Scores 1/18 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores 1/18

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Here's Pete and Devin with all your high school basketball scores for Thursday night.

GIRLS

Spur 55

Patton Springs 56

Motley County 39

Guthrie 44

BOYS

Spur 67

Patton Springs 45

Motley County 53

Guthrie 37

  • Women’s tennis captures first win of the season

    Friday, January 19 2018 7:33 PM EST2018-01-20 00:33:29 GMT
    Tech Tennis (Source: KCBD Video)Tech Tennis (Source: KCBD Video)

    The No. 8 Women’s Tennis team earned its first dual match win of the season with a 4-1 victory over Washington Friday afternoon.

  • Redman joins Tech baseball staff

    Friday, January 19 2018 4:59 PM EST2018-01-19 21:59:40 GMT
    (Source: KCBD Graphic)(Source: KCBD Graphic)

    Texas Tech baseball head coach Tim Tadlock announced Friday the hiring of former catching standout Hunter Redman as a volunteer assistant coach to his staff.

  • Shimonek to play in East-West shrine game Saturday

    Friday, January 19 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-01-19 21:56:24 GMT
    Quarterback Nic ShimonekQuarterback Nic Shimonek

    Texas Tech quarterback Nic Shimonek will be back in a helmet and shoulder pads Saturday afternoon when he takes part in the 93rd annual East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. CT on NFL Network.

