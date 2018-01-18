Hoop Madness Scores 1/18

Here's Pete and Devin with all your high school basketball scores for Thursday night.

GIRLS

Spur 55

Patton Springs 56

Motley County 39

Guthrie 44

BOYS

Spur 67

Patton Springs 45

Motley County 53

Guthrie 37

