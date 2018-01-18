Hoop Madness Scores 1/18

The No. 8 Women’s Tennis team earned its first dual match win of the season with a 4-1 victory over Washington Friday afternoon.
Texas Tech baseball head coach Tim Tadlock announced Friday the hiring of former catching standout Hunter Redman as a volunteer assistant coach to his staff.
Texas Tech quarterback Nic Shimonek will be back in a helmet and shoulder pads Saturday afternoon when he takes part in the 93rd annual East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. CT on NFL Network.
Phelps admitted to an audience in Chicago that he once spent several days in his room, contemplating taking his own life.
Hoop Madness Thursday Scores Girls Spur 55 Patton Springs 56 Motley County 39 Guthrie 44 Boys Spur 67 Patton Springs 45 Motley County 53 Guthrie 37
