Long-time school board member not seeking re-election

A man who has served on the Lubbock ISD school board for the past 15 years is not seeking re-election.

James Arnold, current LISD School Board Vice President, released a statement Friday morning.

Today, I am announcing that I will not seek re-election to the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees. I have enjoyed serving the teachers, students, and parents of Lubbock ISD for the past 15 years. It has been a very rewarding experience.

The relationships that I have developed with teachers, principals, and administrators are something I will cherish for a lifetime. Working alongside Superintendents Wayne Havens, Karen Garza, and Berhl Robertson has truly been a rewarding experience for me, and I am confident that Kathy Rollo will assume the role of Superintendent leading the district to new heights. She is the right leader at the right time and Lubbock ISD is in great hands with Kathy at the helm.

Lastly, I would like to thank my family and American Bank of Commerce for allowing me the time to work for the teachers and students of LISD. I will continue to serve my constituents until the election in May and look forward to working alongside Dr. Rollo for the remainder of my term.

James Arnold

President