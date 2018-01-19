Convicted felon found guilty of domestic assault, faces 2-10 yea - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Convicted felon found guilty of domestic assault, faces 2-10 years

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Jose Rangel Ybarra, 33 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Jose Rangel Ybarra, 33 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock man has been found guilty of domestic assault and now faces two to 10 years in prison.

Jose Ybarra, 33, was found guilty of domestic assault on Thursday, after causing bodily injury to a woman in July 2017.

The trial is currently in the sentencing phase.

Ybarra was also convicted in 2016 of domestic violence.

The trial began Wednesday morning.

We'll continue to update this story as the trial continues.

