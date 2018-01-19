Seagraves cancels boil water notice after receiving test results

Emergency management officials with the city of Seagraves have been able to cancel a boil water notice after receiving results from the XENCO lab in Lubbock.

A boil water notice was issued until Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 for residents of Seagraves after freezing temperatures caused a main water line to rupture. However, Friday results showed there was no bacterial contamination in the water, therefore the ban was lifted early.

After the line ruptured, officials had to "bleed the lines" which caused the water pressure to drop. Once the water pressure goes below a certain level, the city is required to issue a boil water notice.

