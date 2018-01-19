Tech Therapeutic Riding Center issues alert for lost horse

Members of the Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center are asking for help in finding a horse that got out of its layover location and is supposed to leave for Iowa this weekend.

The horse, called Patriot, was not in the possession of the TTRC when it got lost, according to a TTRC Facebook post. It was waiting to be transported to Iowa at the time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the horse are asked to call the center at (806)792-4683 or Tangi at (806)252-5869. More information can be found on the center's Facebook page.

