Burn ban not in effect for Lubbock County

Resources and environmental factors have led to the decision for Lubbock County officials to rule out a burn ban. However, when the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag Warning, burning will not be allowed.

Officials from the Lubbock Office of Emergency Management and the Lubbock County Volunteer Firefighter Association determined there is no reason to impose a ban at this time, according to an LCEM news release. This decision has been made mostly for the unincorporated areas of Lubbock County.

As of now most of the county is in an abnormally dry drought category but there are numerous firefighting resources and assets that can address any fires that come about. There is also a Texas Forest Service Firefighting Asset in Lubbock, coordination of Enhanced Response Posture for High Fire Threat Days and mutual aid agreements with various regional partners.

The LCEM does, however, advise people to take precautions when burning trash or other items outside. Outdoor burning is allowed only when there is no burn ban in effect.

Below is a list of outdoor burning guidelines provided by the LCEM:

Outdoor Burning Guidelines

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) regulates outdoor burning in Texas. The following is a summary of guidelines for outdoor burning, as taken from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidebook to Outdoor Burning.

Burning must be outside the corporate limits of a city or town. If you are located in the unincorporated areas of Lubbock County PLEASE notify the Lubbock County Sheriff's Department dispatch in advance of your burn by calling (806) 775- 1600. You should call each day that you burn. This number is not for reporting emergencies; to report a fire or other emergency, dial 911. Likewise, 911 is not to be used for reporting controlled burn information. You may burn brush, leaves, untreated lumber, or any other natural product on the land from which it was cleared. You MAY NOT burn tires, appliances, insulation (electrical or otherwise), treated or painted lumber, plastics, sheetrock, shingles, carpet, rubber products, paints, oils, or any material brought onto the site from elsewhere, including brush cleared from another location. You may burn household garbage in a burn barrel in accordance with the TCEQ Burn Rules. The wind speed MUST be greater than 6 miles per hour, but no more than 23 miles per hour. Burning hours are from one hour AFTER sunrise to one hour BEFORE sunset. No additional material may be added to the fire that would cause burning to extend past this time. Campfires, cooking fires, and ceremonial fire are allowed to burn after dark, as long as the materials are those listed above as legal to burn. During periods of a burn ban, these types of fires may not be allowed. Other than burn bans, and legal materials listed above, the general rules on allowable outdoor burning do not apply to fires covered by this exception. Your fire must be downwind of or at least three hundred feet from the nearest property with any type of structure. The immediate area of the fire should be clear of brush, overhanging limbs, and other combustibles. You should have a shovel, rake, and a hose connected to a reliable water source nearby to prevent the spread of the fire. The fire must be tended at all times until it is completely out. If wind carries smoke across any public roadway, you must post someone on the road to flag traffic in accordance with Texas Department of Public Safety regulations.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android