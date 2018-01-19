Woman wanted after using stolen credit cards around Lubbock

A woman is seen walking out of a store after allegedly using stolen credit cards (Source: Lubbock Police Department, Facebook)

Local authorities are searching for a woman who is accused of using stolen credit cards to pay for items at various retail outlets in Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department released a surveillance video on its Facebook page on Friday, showing a woman shopping around with a credit card they say is not hers.

Police say on Dec. 10 a vehicle was burglarized near the 4400 block of 19th Street and numerous credit cards were stolen. It was later found between Dec. 16 and Dec. 20 a woman was caught on cameras in various stores using the stolen credit cards.

Police are asking anyone with information about the woman or the stolen cards to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

