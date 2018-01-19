Stripes cashier accused of embezzlement after using fake bill

An internal investigation has been launched by Stripes after it was discovered a cashier switched out a counterfeit bill for real money out of a company cash register.

Police were called on Tuesday at the Stripes located at 3220 Milwaukee Ave, according to a police report. It was then the assistant manager for the store informed police that an employee switched out the fake bill for a real one after seeing it on a store surveillance video.

Both the assistant manager and general manager of the store noticed the bill was replaced without any real, documented transaction.

At the moment there are no whereabouts regarding the accused employee.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android