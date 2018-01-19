Shimonek to play in East-West shrine game Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech quarterback Nic Shimonek will be back in a helmet and shoulder pads Saturday afternoon when he takes part in the 93rd annual East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. CT on NFL Network.

Shimonek is the first Red Raider to play in the Shrine Game since Seth Doege and current Los Angeles Rams safety Cody Davis in 2012. He will be a member of the West squad in Saturday’s contest that features the top seniors from college football this past season.

Preparations for the Shrine Game began this past Monday with the start of team practices, which are heavily attended by personnel from all 32 NFL teams. Shimonek will be in his regular No. 16 jersey when play gets underway Saturday afternoon.

The West squad will be coached by Bobby Johnson, formally of the Oakland Raiders. Shimonek and fellow West signal callers Jeremiah Briscoe (Sam Houston State) and Nick Stevens (Colorado State) will be instructed by quarterbacks coach David Raih, who is currently on staff with the Green Bay Packers and was formerly part of Kliff Kingsbury’s first staff at Texas Tech in 2013.

Shimonek, a native of Mildred, Texas, closed the 2017 season with 3,963 passing yards and 33 touchdowns after completing 66.5 percent of his passes for a Red Raider offense that once again ranked among the nation’s most prolific teams through the air. Shimonek ranked 11th nationally among quarterbacks for passing yards and ninth for passing touchdowns.

Shimonek is one of several Red Raiders currently training for a chance at the next level as the 2018 NFL Draft will be held April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.