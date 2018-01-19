Redman joins Tech baseball staff

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball head coach Tim Tadlock announced Friday the hiring of former catching standout Hunter Redman as a volunteer assistant coach to his staff.



Redman, who was a member of the 2014 College World Series squad, will take over as volunteer assistant coach after serving as a student assistant coach last season.



“Hunter is a great asset to our program,” Tadlock said. “His passion for Texas Tech baseball is something that is very important to him. We like the fact that Hunter is a former catcher who had an appreciation for details and driving a run in when it was needed. There is no doubt Hunter will do everything he can do daily to help our guys perform at their highest level.”



In 2014, Redman transferred to Texas Tech from Midland College and made an immediate impact, playing in 48 games, starting 41 behind the plate on his way to All-Big 12 second team honors. His efforts helped propel the Red Raiders to their then-best season in school history, pushing Tech to a Coral Gables Regional title, followed by the Lubbock Super Regional crown to clinch the program’s first trip to the College World Series. During the NCAA Tournament, he started in seven games, while hitting .400 in Super Regional action.



Redman was drafted in the eighth round (No. 249 overall) by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2014 Major League Baseball First-Year Players Draft. He was Tech’s highest drafted catcher since 2006 (Tyler Reves – White Sox – fourth round) and the highest catcher taken by the Dodgers in the draft.



“If you’re in the game of baseball and Tim Tadlock wants you to play for him or be part of his staff, you jump on it,” Redman said. “The man is as good as it gets, along with Coach Matt Gardner, Coach J-Bob Thomas, Joe Hughes and Ray Hayward. So, I’m thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this staff and I look forward to working alongside them.”



He played for three years in the minors in the Dodgers and San Diego Padres farm systems. In 2015, he jumped up to Triple A Oklahoma City, going two-for-three in his debut. He moved to Padres in 2016, where he played 23 games across three squads, finishing the last 15 games with the Tri-City Dust Devils in Short A ball.



Before coming to Texas Tech, Redman racked up a .349 batting average in 52 games at Midland College in 2013, earning Western Junior College Athletic All-Conference honorable mention accolades. Redman and the Chaparrals pieced together a 48-15 overall record en route to the WJCAC conference championship and the NJCAA Region V crown, while making an appearance at the JUCO World Series.



Redman began his collegiate career at Texas, but ended up in Lubbock, becoming the third member of his family to don the scarlet & black. His father, Dale, was a four-year letterwinner (1981-84) as an infielder, while his brother, Reid, spent two years at Tech (2011-12) as a third baseman.



In December, Redman graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in natural resource management.