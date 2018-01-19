Construction to begin Monday on Quaker near 15th,16th Streets

Construction is set to begin Monday on the northbound lanes on Quaker Avenue from 15th to 16th Streets for sewer pipe installations.

This is a continuation of the Northwest Lubbock Drainage Improvement Project, according to a City of Lubbock news release. Other portions of that road will later be closed off as construction goes along during the remainder of the project.

Drivers are asked to avoid the construction area if possible and use caution while driving near there.

