Debunking Flu Theories: What really gets you sick?

The flu is taking the country by storm, but there are a couple misconceptions on how it is actually spread.

According to the CDC, the flu is spread person-to-person and a person who is sick with the flu can give it to others from up to 6 feet away. The flu is spread by droplets that are caused by sneezing, coughing, and talking.

"If we are contagious with the flue and we sneeze, droplets are put into the air," Katherine Wells, director of public health at the City of Lubbock Health Department, said. "If anyone else comes in contact with them, then there's a chance they could catch the flu."

The common misconception is people can catch the flu from touching different objects and surfaces such as credit card readers, shopping carts and gas pumps. The CDC is here to debunk that theory and says people are less often infected with the flu by doing that.

A person mainly catches the flu from droplets entering their body from an ill person. To avoid the flu, the best way is to receive a flu shot.

If you are exposed to droplets, it is recommended that you wash your hands with soap and water for 30 seconds to get any possible germs off your hands. If you are not around any soap and water, hand sanitizer will work suffice.

