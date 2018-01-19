Women’s tennis captures first win of the season

SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 8 Women’s Tennis team earned its first dual match win of the season with a 4-1 victory over Washington Friday afternoon.



Washington (1-1) captured a 6-0 win on court one of doubles action before the Lady Raiders clinched the point with wins on courts two and three.



Doubles duo Felicity Maltby and Gabriela Talaba moved to 2-1 on the season with a 6-3 victory on court two before Alex Valenstein and Lana Rush stayed undefeated with a 7-6 win over Washington’s no. 3 duo. Valenstein and Rush went into tiebreaks and captured the win with a 9-7 tiebreak score.



Senior Sarah Dvorak quickly took care of Washington’s Kenadi Hance with a 6-3, 6-1 victory. With the win, Dvorak stayed undefeated in singles action.



The Huskies made earned their only point of the match with a 6-1, 6-2 win on court two over junior Felicity Maltby.



Rush continued her win streak with a two-set win over Lana Slavica just before Valenstein clinched the match with her third win of the season. She dropped only two points on her way to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Katarina Kopcalic.



No. 8 Texas Tech 4, Washington 1

Doubles

1) Hance/Slavica (UW) def. No. 21 Federici/Dvorak (TT), 6-0

2) Talaba/Maltby (TT) def. Wong/Kopcalic (UW), 6-3

3) Valenstein/Rush (TT) def. Fung/Prokopuik (UW), 7-6 (7)

Order of finish: 1, 2, 3



Singles

1) No. 6 Stacey Fung (UW) vs. No. 5 Gabriela Talaba (TT), 6-0, 2-6, 3-1, DNF

2) No. 115 Vanessa Wong (UW) def. No. 23 Felicity Maltby (TT), 6-1, 6-2

3) Alexis Prokopuik (UW) vs. Sabrina Federici (TT), 4-6, 1-5, DNF

4) Sarah Dvorak (TT) def. Kenadi Hance (UW), 6-3, 6-1

5) Alex Valenstein (TT) def. Katarina Kopcalic (UW), 6-1, 6-1

6) Lana Rush (TT) def. Lana Slavica (UW), 6-3, 6-2

Order of finish: 5, 2, 6, 4



UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders host Saint Mary’s (CA), Wichita State and FIU for the season home opener and the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Jan. 26-27.