Fire, wind danger and possible record heat for weekend

The weekend will bring some big swings in temperatures, plenty of sunshine and winds that could gust to 60 mph. It begins on Saturday with a nice day as highs will climb to the mid to upper 70s, with Lubbock at 76 degrees for the afternoon.
That's close to the record or 78 degrees which was set in 1986 and could be tied or broken on Saturday.
After the nice weather on Saturday, Sunday will bring strong winds and increased fire danger. Winds by the afternoon will average 30-40 mph with possible gusts over 50 mph on the South Plains. The combination of wind, low humidity and warm temps will create wildfire danger for all of the south plains. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect, along with a High Wind Watch for the south plains on Sunday.
Temperatures will fall on Sunday and remain in the mid 50s. Colder air will move into the area on Sunday night and lows will fall to the 20s Monday morning and highs will be in the 50s.
Saturday, January 20 2018 8:06 AM EST2018-01-20 13:06:36 GMT
Saturday, January 20 2018 10:38 AM EST2018-01-20 15:38:46 GMT
The government shutdown has begun, and so has the finger-pointing, with President Donald Trump saying Democrats wanted to give him "a nice present" to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.
The government shutdown has begun, and so has the finger-pointing, with President Donald Trump saying Democrats wanted to give him "a nice present" to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.
Saturday, January 20 2018 4:06 AM EST2018-01-20 09:06:13 GMT
Saturday, January 20 2018 10:38 AM EST2018-01-20 15:38:14 GMT
Olympic and government officials from North Korea and South Korea have begun a meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Switzerland to confirm how they will unite for the Pyeongchang...
Olympic and government officials from North Korea and South Korea have begun a meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Switzerland to confirm how they will unite for the Pyeongchang Winter Games next month.