Fire, wind danger and possible record heat for weekend

The weekend will bring some big swings in temperatures, plenty of sunshine and winds that could gust to 60 mph. It begins on Saturday with a nice day as highs will climb to the mid to upper 70s, with Lubbock at 76 degrees for the afternoon.

That's close to the record or 78 degrees which was set in 1986 and could be tied or broken on Saturday.

After the nice weather on Saturday, Sunday will bring strong winds and increased fire danger. Winds by the afternoon will average 30-40 mph with possible gusts over 50 mph on the South Plains. The combination of wind, low humidity and warm temps will create wildfire danger for all of the south plains. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect, along with a High Wind Watch for the south plains on Sunday.

Temperatures will fall on Sunday and remain in the mid 50s. Colder air will move into the area on Sunday night and lows will fall to the 20s Monday morning and highs will be in the 50s.



