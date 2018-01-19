Hoop Madness Scores: 1/19

Here is Pete with all of your high school basketball scores and highlights:
GIRLS
Christ The King 24
All Saints 49
Midland Lee 33
Frenship 54
Lubbock Christian 49
Trinity Christian 42
Monterey 33
Lubbock 57
Nazareth 87
Hart 19
SpringLake-Earth 27
Lazbuddie 40
Levelland 42
Seminole 35
Lake View 14
Lubbock Cooper 92
Hereford 39
Plainview 64
Seagraves 33
Sundown 44
Morton 19
Plains 41
Roosevelt 45
Slaton 42
Ropes 63
Wellman-Union 31
Lamesa 47
Estacado 70
Littlefield 31
Dimmitt 22
New Deal 50
Crosbyton 30
Hale Center 38
Bovina 52
Shallowater 53
Friona 26
Farwell 69
Olton 41
Petersburg 23
Whiteface 25
Denver City 72
Brownfield 22
Smyer 38
Tahoka 58
Amherst 17
Anton 32
Meadow 29
New Home 60
Wilson 35
Southland 22
Ralls 45
Floydada 54
Post 38
Abernathy 50
Idalou 61
Muleshoe 40
Jayton 40
Valley 42
Plainview Christian 36
Southcrest Christian 34
Coronado 50
Abilene Cooper 67
Snyder 37
Brownwood 69
Tulia 25
Canadian 53
O’Donnell 45
Klondike 47
Abilene Wylie 76
Sweetwater 42
Grady 42
Sands 36
BOYS
Christ The King 25
All Saints 101
Midland Lee 53
Frenship 63
Lubbock Christian 61
Trinity Christian 60
Monterey 41
Lubbock 60
Nazareth 80
Hart 23
Levelland 45
Seminole 50
Lake View 54
Lubbock Cooper 84
Hereford 52
Plainview 40
Seagraves 35
Sundown 60
Morton 76
Plains 80
Roosevelt 47
Slaton 48
Ropes 58
Wellman-Union 40
Lamesa 59
Estacado 80
Littlefield 60
Dimmitt 48
New Deal 64
Crosbyton 40
Hale Center 66
Bovina 58
Shallowater 77
Friona 28
Petersburg 67
Whiteface 43
Denver City 55
Brownfield 58
Smyer 57
Tahoka 47 F/OT
Amherst 46
Anton 50
Meadow 48
New Home 60
Wilson 58
Southland 55
Ralls 37
Floydada 88
Post 43
Abernathy 40
Idalou 71
Muleshoe 47
Jayton 44
Valley 66
Plainview Christian 45
Southcrest Christian 59
Coronado 77
Abilene Cooper 55
Snyder 37
Brownwood 39
Tulia 52
Canadian 47
O’Donnell 47
Klondike 73
Loop 21
Dawson 51
Grady 26
Sands 35
