Hoop Madness Scores: 1/19

GIRLS

Christ The King 24

All Saints 49

Midland Lee 33

Frenship 54

Lubbock Christian 49

Trinity Christian 42

Monterey 33

Lubbock 57

Nazareth 87

Hart 19

SpringLake-Earth 27

Lazbuddie 40

Levelland 42

Seminole 35

Lake View 14

Lubbock Cooper 92

Hereford 39

Plainview 64

Seagraves 33

Sundown 44

Morton 19

Plains 41

Roosevelt 45

Slaton 42

Ropes 63

Wellman-Union 31

Lamesa 47

Estacado 70

Littlefield 31

Dimmitt 22

New Deal 50

Crosbyton 30

Hale Center 38

Bovina 52

Shallowater 53

Friona 26

Farwell 69

Olton 41

Petersburg 23

Whiteface 25

Denver City 72

Brownfield 22

Smyer 38

Tahoka 58

Amherst 17

Anton 32

Meadow 29

New Home 60

Wilson 35

Southland 22

Ralls 45

Floydada 54

Post 38

Abernathy 50

Idalou 61

Muleshoe 40

Jayton 40

Valley 42

Plainview Christian 36

Southcrest Christian 34

Coronado 50

Abilene Cooper 67

Snyder 37

Brownwood 69

Tulia 25

Canadian 53

O’Donnell 45

Klondike 47

Abilene Wylie 76

Sweetwater 42

Grady 42

Sands 36

BOYS

Christ The King 25

All Saints 101

Midland Lee 53

Frenship 63

Lubbock Christian 61

Trinity Christian 60

Monterey 41

Lubbock 60

Nazareth 80

Hart 23

Levelland 45

Seminole 50

Lake View 54

Lubbock Cooper 84

Hereford 52

Plainview 40

Seagraves 35

Sundown 60

Morton 76

Plains 80

Roosevelt 47

Slaton 48

Ropes 58

Wellman-Union 40

Lamesa 59

Estacado 80

Littlefield 60

Dimmitt 48

New Deal 64

Crosbyton 40

Hale Center 66

Bovina 58

Shallowater 77

Friona 28

Petersburg 67

Whiteface 43

Denver City 55

Brownfield 58

Smyer 57

Tahoka 47 F/OT

Amherst 46

Anton 50

Meadow 48

New Home 60

Wilson 58

Southland 55

Ralls 37

Floydada 88

Post 43

Abernathy 40

Idalou 71

Muleshoe 47

Jayton 44

Valley 66

Plainview Christian 45

Southcrest Christian 59

Coronado 77

Abilene Cooper 55

Snyder 37

Brownwood 39

Tulia 52

Canadian 47

O’Donnell 47

Klondike 73

Loop 21

Dawson 51

Grady 26

Sands 35

