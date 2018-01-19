Hoop Madness Scores: 1/19 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 1/19

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Here is Pete with all of your high school basketball scores and highlights:

GIRLS

Christ The King 24
All Saints 49

Midland Lee 33
Frenship 54

Lubbock Christian 49
Trinity Christian 42

Monterey 33
Lubbock 57

Nazareth 87
Hart 19

SpringLake-Earth 27
Lazbuddie 40

Levelland 42
Seminole 35

Lake View 14
Lubbock Cooper 92

Hereford 39
Plainview 64

Seagraves 33
Sundown 44

Morton 19
Plains 41

Roosevelt 45
Slaton 42

Ropes 63
Wellman-Union 31

Lamesa 47
Estacado 70

Littlefield 31
Dimmitt 22

New Deal 50
Crosbyton 30

Hale Center 38
Bovina 52

Shallowater 53
Friona 26

Farwell 69
Olton 41

Petersburg 23
Whiteface 25

Denver City 72
Brownfield 22

Smyer 38
Tahoka 58

Amherst 17
Anton 32

Meadow 29
New Home 60

Wilson 35
Southland 22

Ralls 45
Floydada 54

Post 38
Abernathy 50

Idalou 61
Muleshoe 40

Jayton 40
Valley 42

Plainview Christian 36
Southcrest Christian 34

Coronado 50
Abilene Cooper 67

Snyder 37
Brownwood 69

Tulia 25
Canadian 53

O’Donnell 45
Klondike 47

Abilene Wylie 76
Sweetwater 42

Grady 42
Sands 36

BOYS

Christ The King 25
All Saints 101

Midland Lee 53
Frenship 63

Lubbock Christian 61
Trinity Christian 60

Monterey 41
Lubbock 60

Nazareth 80
Hart 23

Levelland 45
Seminole 50

Lake View 54
Lubbock Cooper 84

Hereford 52
Plainview 40

Seagraves 35
Sundown 60

Morton 76
Plains 80

Roosevelt 47
Slaton 48

Ropes 58
Wellman-Union 40

Lamesa 59
Estacado 80

Littlefield 60
Dimmitt 48

New Deal 64
Crosbyton 40

Hale Center 66
Bovina 58

Shallowater 77
Friona 28

Petersburg 67
Whiteface 43

Denver City 55
Brownfield 58

Smyer 57
Tahoka 47 F/OT

Amherst 46
Anton 50

Meadow 48
New Home 60

Wilson 58
Southland 55

Ralls 37
Floydada 88

Post 43
Abernathy 40

Idalou 71
Muleshoe 47

Jayton 44
Valley 66

Plainview Christian 45
Southcrest Christian 59

Coronado 77
Abilene Cooper 55

Snyder 37
Brownwood 39

Tulia 52
Canadian 47

O’Donnell 47
Klondike 73

Loop 21
Dawson 51

Grady 26
Sands 35

