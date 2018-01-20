LPD investigates early morning fatal shooting - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD investigates early morning fatal shooting

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: KCBD graphic Source: KCBD graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Investigators are asking for the public's help after a shooting on Saturday morning that left one man dead and another in the hospital.

Police were called to the emergency room of Covenant Medical Center at around 3 a.m. Saturday after two men came in with gunshot wounds, according to an LPD news release. Both of the men were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The man who drove had non-life-threatening injuries. However, the other victim who was also dropped off, 43-year-old Raymond Lockett, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police were later told the incident that led to the shooting happened outside of Club Snow, located at 1736-1798 East 4th St.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. 

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information is available.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

