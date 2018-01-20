Domestic dispute turns fatal in central Lubbock

A 32-year-old man is dead after he was shot near the 2900 block of Vicksburg Avenue on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene at around 4:30 a.m. to respond to a domestic disturbance involving a shooting, according to a Lubbock Police Department news release. Officers came to find the man with injuries and pronounced him dead at the scene.

All the parties involved are cooperating with investigators and no arrests have been made as of yet. This remains an ongoing investigation taken on by the Persons Crime Unit.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

