Police reveal name of victim killed in Saturday morning shooting in 2900 block of Vicksburg

Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."
Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.
Hodges Community Center is pleased to announce that online registration is now available for their annual Valentine dinner and dances for parents and their children.
Hodges Community Center is pleased to announce that online registration is now available for their annual Valentine dinner and dances for parents and their children.