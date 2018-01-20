Man arrested in connection to 2 Lubbock robberies

Police have arrested 18-year-old Francisco Rodriguez in connection to two store robberies that happened on Friday night.

Charges for Rodriguez include aggravated robbery, failure to identify, unlawful carry of weapons, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant, according to an LPD news release. Rodriguez is accused of robbing both a Kentucky Fried Chicken and a Smokehead shop.

Police were called to the KFC at 6411 19th St. at around 9 p.m. for a robbery in progress. They were told a man, armed with a gun, attempted to steal money from the cash register and then ran.

About half an hour later police were then called to the Smokehead Shop at 5302 Slide Rd. after two customers were robbed at gunpoint inside of the store. The suspect was able to also steal merchandise from the store.

It was around 11:45 p.m. police were able to pull over Rodriguez for a traffic violation near East 2nd Street and Zenith Avenue. Police found Rodriguez matched the description of the suspected robber based off of surveillance footage at the KFC and had the stolen property from the Smoke Head Shop inside of the vehicle.

He was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. The passenger in the car, 18-year-old Ruby Banuelos, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

