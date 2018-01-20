Silver Alert issued for area man last seen in Bovina - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Silver Alert issued for area man last seen in Bovina

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
81-year-old Rosendo Lara (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety) 81-year-old Rosendo Lara (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
Vehicle similar to the one Lara is said to have been driving (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety) Vehicle similar to the one Lara is said to have been driving (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
PARMER COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an alert for 81-year-old Rosenda Lara, who was last seen Friday at 304 Ave. G in Bovina.

Lara is a 5'6" Hispanic man with white hair, gray eyes who weighs 150 pounds. He was said to have been wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt and black pants at the time of his disappearance. 

He was also said to have been driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with Texas license plate number GWY7326. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Parmer County Sheriff's Office at 806-481-3303.

