No. 8 Red Raiders fall to Iowa State 70-52

For the first time this season, the 8th ranked Texas Tech basketball team has lost back-to-back games. This time, it was to the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones by a final of 70-52.

The Red Raiders this season have been known for their shooting and suffocating defense, but that was a struggle in this game.

Tech gave up many runs to the Cyclones leading to their 47 percent field goal shooting, and trailed 37 minutes and 43 seconds in the game.

Zhaire Smith was the leading scorer for the Red Raiders where he had 10-points, 2 assists and 1 rebound.

When you are ranked in the AP Top 10, you will get the best out of every opponent and we have seen that in the past two games.

With this loss, the Red Raiders are now 15-4, 4-3 in Big 12 Conference play.

Up next for the team, they will host Oklahoma State on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

