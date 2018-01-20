LFR asks citizens to refrain from burning as winds increase

Outdoor burning around Lubbock County and some of its surrounding areas is highly discouraged as of now as wind speeds are picking up and dry conditions remain.

The National Weather Service issued both a High Wind Watch and a Fire Weather Watch that will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Because of this the Lubbock Fire Department is also asking people inside and around the city to refrain from any kinds of burning. Conditions are right for a fire to grow rapidly out of control as of now.

NWS is currently reporting in some areas the potential for 20-foot winds in the 20 to 35 mph range.

The counties that fall under this watch are: Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Childress, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, King, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Kent and Stonewall.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

DOWNLOAD our weather apps for iPhone and Android

WATCH LIVE: Catch the latest update from our First Alert Weather Team

WEATHER ALERTS: Click here for the most recent alerts from the NWS