Central Christian College no problem for No. 8 Flying Queens, 91-35

McPHERSON, Kan. – Two days after their most significant win of the season, the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens recorded their second most-lopsided victory, 91-35 over Sooner Athletic Conference newcomer Central Christian College here Saturday afternoon.

The 56-point margin of victory was the largest for Wayland (14-3, 8-2 SAC) since a 58-point, 97-39 win over University of the Southwest in the season-opener. The 91 points were the team's third-most of the season, and Central Christian's 35 points were the lowest for a WBU opponent since an 88-25 win over McMurry on Nov. 16, 2015.

Wayland was coming off a 66-57 road victory Thursday over fifth-ranked Oklahoma City.

CCC shot just 13 percent (7-of-56) from the field, including 6 percent (1-of-16) from 3-point range. Twenty of the Lady Tigers' 35 points were free throws.

All 11 Flying Queens scored, led by Deborah VanDijk's 18 points and Maci Merket's 17. Merket, who also had 10 rebounds, nailed 5-of-11 3-pointers to lead the Queens' 12-of-47 team effort.

Morgan Bennett, the NAIA assists leader, finished three rebounds shy of a triple-double (11 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds). Kambrey Blakey added 10 points.

Wayland's bench outscored Central Christian's, 35-3, and the Flying Queens got 62 points in the paint and had 20 fast-break points compared to none for the Lady Tigers, who suffered 35 turnovers. Wayland totaled 24 steals, paced by Jada Riley's five. Wayland pulled down 62 rebounds.

With Merket nailing a pair of 3-pointers, the Flying Queens scored the first eight points of the game. WBU led 18-12 after the first period then took command in the second, outscoring CCC 21-7 to lead 39-19 at the half. The Flying Queens added another 20 points to their lead in the third period when they outscored the home team, 25-5, and 16 more in the fourth (27-11).

Central Christian, in last place in the SAC, fell to 1-17, 0-10. It was the Lady Tigers' 11th straight loss.

The Flying Queens are back in Hutcherson Center for a 6 p.m. Thursday contest against Southwestern Christian (7-9, 3-7), a 69-58 loser at Texas Wesleyan on Saturday.

After the first half of SAC play, WBU stands tied for second place with USAO, behind OCU (16-3, 9-1).

