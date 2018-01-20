Levelland, Sundown respond to fire near FM 300, Samson Post Road - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Levelland, Sundown respond to fire near FM 300, Samson Post Road

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Officials respond to a structure fire near Levelland (Source: LFD, Facebook) Officials respond to a structure fire near Levelland (Source: LFD, Facebook)
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

The Levelland Fire Department and the Sundown Volunteer Fire Department have responded to a structure fire near Farm to Market Road 300 and Samson Post Road.

Upon arrival officials determined the structure was vacant, according to an LFD Facebook post. However, there was severe damaged to the building.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

