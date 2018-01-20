Shimonek delivers game-winning touchdown at Shrine Game

Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech quarterback Nic Shimonek delivered a perfect game-winning pass in the closing minutes of the 94th annual East-West Shrine Game Saturday to help lead the West squad to a 14-10 victory at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Shimonek went to his left to find Houston wide receiver Steven Dunbar for the 34-yard strike as Dunbar caught the ball over his outside shoulder and kept both feet inside the front pylon for the touchdown. The score wrapped a 10-play, 70-yard scoring drive by Shimonek and the West squad, who gave the East the ball back with just 1:22 remaining.

Shimonek finished 12-of-18 overall on the day for 105 yards and the crucial touchdown. He led the four other quarterbacks on both teams in both completions and yardage as he played primarily in the first quarter and then again in the fourth.

The West squad scored its only other touchdown late in the first quarter off a 68-yard fumble return from Wisconsin’s Natrell Jamerson. The fumble was set up by a Bilal Nichols sack that forced a J.T. Barrett screen attempt to go backwards where Jamerson was able to scoop the ball up and run untouched into the end zone.

The Shrine Game completes an important week for Shimonek, who was able to practice in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams. He will hope to hear his name called during the 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.