Bruffey Makes Moves in LCU's Career Record Books To Lead LCU to Victory

Information courtesy of Lubbock Christian University Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas (January 20, 2018) – Lubbock Christian University’s Tess Bruffey completed a double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds) to move up the Lady Chaparrals record books and her Saturday performance inside Rip Griffin Center helped lead to them to a 78-64 win over Oklahoma Christian in Heartland Conference play. With the win, LCU became the 13th team in NCAA Division II history to obtain 45 consecutive home wins (actively leads the nation). It was also their 47th consecutive conference home win (41-0 all-time at home in Heartland Conference play).

Bruffey obtained sole possession of fifth place in LCU’s career record books, passing Carol Hise (540, 1990-1994) in field goals (546) and Beth Capps (721,1993-97) in rebounds (727). The double-double, which consisted of six field goals, was Bruffey’s eighth of the season.

LCU’s win included their biggest deficit they have overcome this season. All their largest deficits they have overcome this season (wins in 17 of 18 games) have come in the opening quarter. The opening quarter Saturday witnessed six lead changes, which matched the most in a Lady Chaps contest this season (matched Nov. 10 contest against Colorado State – Pueblo). Katie Mayo was carrying the Lady Eagles early. She scored 10 points in the opening quarter and capped a 5-0 run with a field goal with 3:18 left in the opening quarter for a 14-8 lead for OC. Bruffey provided the response LCU needed with a three-pointer to spark a 15-2 LCU run. The first six points of the run were provided by Bruffey, who had 10 points in the first quarter and helped LCU take a 17-16 lead into the second quarter.

The lead was was at 23-16 (6:27 left in the second quarter) at the close of the 15-2 run. Caitlyn Cunyus connected on a trio of three pointers in the opening half. Two came on consecutive attempts midway through the second quarter. Cunyus (six points) and Maddi Chitsey (five points) combined for 11 points in the second quarter and helped build LCU’s lead into double figures. A 5-0 LCU run closed out the half with LCU outscoring OC 25-13 in the quarter for a 42-29 halftime lead. LCU was 47.1% (16/34) from the field in the half, with a 64.7% (11/17) shooting mark inside the arc.

LCU’s offense continued in the third quarter, shooting 63.6% (7/11) in the quarter. They outscored OC 27-17, receiving points from seven different individuals. Cunyus (seven points) and Bruffey (six points) combined for 13 points in the frame. LCU went to the free-throw line 17 times in the quarter and converted on 11 attempts. Six of the 11 points from the line in the quarter came during a 10-0 run to put LCU up 59-39 with 2:53 left in the quarter. They completed the quarter with a 69-46 lead.

The Lady Chaps scored the first three points of the fourth quarter and had their largest lead at 72-46 (47 seconds into the quarter). Chitsey made a field goal six seconds into the quarter, but LCU would only score one additional field goal in the game (they closed the game 1-of-9 from the field). Ashton Duncan’s layup ended a sequence of seven consecutive field goal misses by LCU in the quarter. OC, with seven points in the quarter from Audrey Hayes, outscored LCU 14-2 in paint scoring and 13-3 in points off turnovers (eight turnovers by LCU in the quarter), but they were unable to cut LCU’s to less than a 14-point lead.

LCU produced 21 points from the free-throw line, as they outscored OC 21-7 from the line. Twenty-two (22) of LCU’s 29 attempts came in the second half. LCU had their second highest rebound total of the season, with 48 rebounds. Bruffey’s 12 rebounds led LCU, who out-rebounded OC 48-31 for a +17 rebound margin.

Bruffey led LCU with 18 points and was joined in double figures by Cunyus (16 points) and Chitsey (12 points). OC, outscoring LCU 23-15 in points off turnovers, was led by Mayo, who finished with 13 points. Maddison Collyer (12 points), Hayes (11 points) and Addy Clift (10 points) also provided OC with offensive contributions. OC (5-13, 1-5), entering the game as the conference’s leading team in scoring, was held to 35.7% (25/70) shooting from the field.

The victory for LCU (17-1 overall and 6-0 in conference) marked their 13th consecutive win over the Lady Eagles. LCU still trails the all-time series 24-29, but they have won 20 of the last 23 meetings.

TURNING POINT

OC led 14-6 after a stretch of making 4-of-5 in field goal attempts, but then followed going 1-of-11, which included a string of six straight misses. Meanwhile, LCU responded with a 15-2 run. LCU had five three-pointers, starting with Bruffey’s trey with 2:42 remaining in the first quarter, in a string of eight field goals when starting the run.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

LCU shot 51.1% from the field through the first three quarters. They were 2-of-10 in the fourth quarter. Inside the arc, LCU was 16-of-25 (64%) through the first three quarters and completed the game 18-of-30 (60%) inside the perimeter. With 7:22 left in the second quarter, LCU made 17 of their next 28 attempts (60.7%) from the field (the span ended with 9:54 remaining in the fourth quarter). They were eight of their last 10 (80%) in the sequence.

WHAT’S NEXT

A four-game road trip awaits the Lady Chaps, who kick-off the trip Thursday with a 5:30 p.m. tip in Wichita, Kan. against Newman.