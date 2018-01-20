No. 11 Pioneers rally to top Central Christian, 78-70

Wayland Baptist rallied from a 13-point deficit to knock off Central Christian in Sooner Athletic Conference play here Saturday night, 78-70.
Lubbock Christian University’s Tess Bruffey completed a double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds) to move up the Lady Chaparrals record books and her Saturday performance inside Rip Griffin Center helped lead to them to a 78-64 win over Oklahoma Christian in Heartland Conference play.
Two days after their most significant win of the season, the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens recorded their second most-lopsided victory, 91-35 over Sooner Athletic Conference newcomer Central Christian College here Saturday afternoon.
Texas Tech quarterback Nic Shimonek delivered a perfect game-winning pass in the closing minutes of the 94th annual East-West Shrine Game Saturday to help lead the West squad to a 14-10 victory at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
