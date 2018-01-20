1 transported to hospital after shooting near 34th St., Joliet Avenue

Detectives are on the scene now after a man was found with gunshot wounds near 34th Street and Joliet Avenue.

It was just after 9 p.m. that a call came in with a person reporting the sound of gunshots in the area. Police arrived to find the man with gunshot wounds and he was quickly transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The suspect involved in the shooting fled the scene and has not been located. At this time there is not subject or vehicle description.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

