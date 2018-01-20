LPD releases name of 16-year-old killed in shooting at 34th & Joliet

A 16-year-old victim has now died from his injuries after a Saturday night shooting in Central Lubbock.

Lubbock Police were called to the area of 34th Street and Joliet Avenue just before 9 p.m., where they found the teen with a gunshot wound.

The victim, 16-year-old MacKinley Malone, was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

The suspects fled the scene and have not been located. Lubbock police believe two males, one Hispanic and the other African American, are now armed and on the loose. There are no subject or vehicle descriptions as of Sunday afternoon.

An investigation is now underway and police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android