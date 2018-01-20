LPD releases name of 16-year-old killed in shooting at 34th & Jo - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD releases name of 16-year-old killed in shooting at 34th & Joliet

By Sydney Kessler, Reporter
Connect
Police monitor a shooting near 34th St. and Joliet Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) Police monitor a shooting near 34th St. and Joliet Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A 16-year-old victim has now died from his injuries after a Saturday night shooting in Central Lubbock.

Lubbock Police were called to the area of 34th Street and Joliet Avenue just before 9 p.m., where they found the teen with a gunshot wound.

The victim, 16-year-old MacKinley Malone, was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased. 

The suspects fled the scene and have not been located. Lubbock police believe two males, one Hispanic and the other African American, are now armed and on the loose. There are no subject or vehicle descriptions as of Sunday afternoon.

An investigation is now underway and police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. 

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Federal shutdown enters Day 2 amid blame game on both sides

    Federal shutdown enters Day 2 amid blame game on both sides

    Sunday, January 21 2018 12:56 AM EST2018-01-21 05:56:52 GMT
    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:58 PM EST2018-01-21 20:58:24 GMT

    Congressional Democrats and Republicans are waiting for each other to blink over the government shutdown.

    Congressional Democrats and Republicans are waiting for each other to blink over the government shutdown.

  • Afghan forces end deadly Taliban siege at Kabul hotel

    Afghan forces end deadly Taliban siege at Kabul hotel

    Saturday, January 20 2018 11:46 PM EST2018-01-21 04:46:45 GMT
    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:57 PM EST2018-01-21 20:57:53 GMT

    An Afghan official says that at least five civilians have been killed after gunmen attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.

    An Afghan official says that at least five civilians have been killed after gunmen attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.

  • Lawyers: Firing squad must be option for condemned killer

    Lawyers: Firing squad must be option for condemned killer

    Sunday, January 21 2018 9:51 AM EST2018-01-21 14:51:21 GMT
    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:47 PM EST2018-01-21 20:47:49 GMT

    Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.

    Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.

    •   
Powered by Frankly