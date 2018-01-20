No. 9 Texas overpowers Lady Raiders

The Lady Raiders suffered one of their worse losses of the season on Saturday, after falling to No. 9 Texas by a final of 90-39.

It was the second quarter that really hurt the Lady Raiders, as Texas pulled away with a 25-6 run leading to a 44-19 lead into the halftime break.

In the game, three Longhorns scored in double figures led by Ariel Atkins who posted 22 points against the Lady Raiders.

With this loss, the Lady Raiders are now 7-12, 1-7 in Big 12 Conference play.

They will return to action on Wednesday, when they travel to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android