Colder air expected after day of dust, high winds on the South Plains

By Cary Allen, Meteorologist
The wind was strong enough to uproot a tree from this Slaton yard on Sunday (Source: Maria Mcnabb) The wind was strong enough to uproot a tree from this Slaton yard on Sunday (Source: Maria Mcnabb)
Sunday was dusty as expected. Lubbock's high was 59 degrees after a morning low of 40 degrees. The peak wind gust for Lubbock was 49 mph at the airport officially.  O'Donnell had the highest wind gust in our viewing area at 59 mph recorded at 12:20pm.  Nearby, In Welch, the peak gust was 58 mph and Slaton had a 55 mph gust to round out the top three wind gusts within our viewing area according to the Texas Tech Mesonet.

OVERNIGHT/MONDAY
A secondary boundary pushes through the area this evening. This will switch winds to the northwest and bring colder air across the area. Lows in the 20's are likely with a few teens possible Northwest. Clouds are showing up along the second boundary across the Panhandle, but I'm not expecting precipitation. Winds remain gusty.
Monday starts out windy. It will feel cold with wind chills in the teens or possibly a few single digits. Daytime highs rebound with readings in the middle 50's for Lubbock. Northwest winds at 20 to 25 mph early tapering off to 15 to 20 mph late in the afternoon. Elevated fire dangers continue, but not as high as Sunday.

TUESDAY:
Cold morning in the teens/20's. Sunshine should warm us into the middle and upper 50's. Less wind.

WEDNESDAY:
Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 50's to lower 60's.

THURSDAY:
Winds begin to increase from the southwest. It should be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower to middle 60's. Elevated fire dangers.

FRIDAY:
Windy and mild. Gusty southwest winds and elevated fire dangers. Highs in the middle 60's.

SATURDAY:
Decent cold front tracks across the area before daybreak Saturday. Highs in the upper 40's to lower 50's as of right now. I'm keeping isolated showers in the forecast, but not optimistic.

SUNDAY:
Chilly. Highs in the lower to middle 50's after a low in the teens/20's.

