Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Dawson Dragons - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Dawson Dragons

Dawson Dragons (Source: KCBD Photo) Dawson Dragons (Source: KCBD Photo)
WELCH, TX (KCBD) -

The Dawson Dragons are the Hoop Madness Team of the Week.

Back in early January, KCBD Sports told the story of how Dawson had to consolidate their boys and girls basketball teams into one. 

On Friday, the Dragons picked up their first win since bringing the two teams together, beating Loop 51-21.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly