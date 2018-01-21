Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Dawson Dragons

The Dawson Dragons are the Hoop Madness Team of the Week.
Back in early January, KCBD Sports told the story of how Dawson had to consolidate their boys and girls basketball teams into one.
On Friday, the Dragons picked up their first win since bringing the two teams together, beating Loop 51-21.
