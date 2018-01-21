UPDATE: Missing man found safe

UPDATE: 76-year-old Miguel Rodriguez has been found safe as of Sunday night.

The Lubbock Sheriff's Office is asking for public help finding a missing person.

76-year-old Miguel Rodriguez was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 2625 County Road 7730, wearing a blue button up long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black Nike shoes and a cowboy hat.

Rodriguez suffers from Alzheimer's.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lubbock County Sheriff's office at 806-775-1601.

