UPDATE: Missing man found safe

UPDATE: Missing man found safe

Missing Person Miguel Rodriguez (Source: LSO) Missing Person Miguel Rodriguez (Source: LSO)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

UPDATE: 76-year-old Miguel Rodriguez has been found safe as of Sunday night.



The Lubbock Sheriff's Office is asking for public help finding a missing person.

76-year-old Miguel Rodriguez was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 2625 County Road 7730, wearing a blue button up long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black Nike shoes and a cowboy hat.

Rodriguez suffers from Alzheimer's.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lubbock County Sheriff's office at 806-775-1601.

