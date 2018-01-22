Prize purse offered for Mayor's Marathon, Saturday, April 22

Provided by Primitive Social

The Mayor's Marathon is taking place on Sunday, April 22nd. The race starts and ends around the Berl Huffman Sports Complex, and for the first time ever, runners will be running around all 26 miles of the loop.

The marathon is being hosted by the Lubbock Mayor's Fitness Council and has a growing list of sponsors like United Supermarkets, Reagor-Dykes Auto Group, the City of Lubbock Police Department, and Primitive Social.

The Mayor's Marathon is excited to announce that Fastpay Payroll is sponsoring a prize purse for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place female and male runners of the full marathon.

The Fastpay Pay Day will include a $2,500 prize for 1st, $1,000 for 2nd, and $500 for 3rd. The prizes will be awarded to all three winners in both male and female categories of the full marathon.

The Mayor's Fitness Council is thankful for the community-wide support and is excited to pioneer an event that will encourage a heathy life-style for the community. There will be bands and entertainment at Berl Huffman during the race for the entire community to enjoy. Follow the Mayor's Fitness Council on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to "Stay in the Loop."

