TRAFFIC ALERT: TxDOT crews performing maintenance on I-27 in Abernathy

Provided by City of Abernathy

TxDOT crews have scheduled maintenance work on I-27 between January 22 and 26 (actual dates and hours depending on weather) and that all traffic will be detoured to the service roads during construction hours.

To keep traffic moving freely, they will be temporarily removing the 4-way stops from the service roads at Main Street. Both the City and TxDOT will be placing temporary signage in this area in hopes to help avoid accidents.

Once the work is completed, the 4-way stops will be replaced. Please drive safely.