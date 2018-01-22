Hodges Community Center to host Valentine dinner and dances for families

Provided by City of Lubbock

Hodges Community Center is pleased to announce that online registration is now available for their annual Valentine dinner and dances for parents and their children.

All ages are welcome, but space is limited so register early at www.playlubbock.com or come by Hodges Community Center and register in person. Back 40 Grill will be catering the meals for each event with a kid-friendly menu of chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, and Texas toast. For dessert, families will enjoy a dessert bar. Thanks to our co-sponsor, Raisin’ Cain’s Chicken Fingers, for providing the drinks for these events.

Daddy-Daughter Valentine Dance

Enjoy the evening with your little girl! Hodges Community Center is hosting their 9th Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance on Friday, February 2, 2018, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tickets for this father-daughter event are $15 per adult and $10 per child. Couples will enjoy a night of dancing, a delicious dinner, and priceless photographs.

Mommy-Son Valentine Dance Ages 0-5 – 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Mother-Son Valentine Dance Ages 5 and Up – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Spend time with your special little man! Hodges Community Center is hosting their Annual Mother-Son Dances on Saturday, February 3, 2018. They will be hosting two dances this year - one each for ages 0-5 and ages 5 and up. Cost for these mother-son events is $15 per adult and $10 per child. You and your son will enjoy a special dinner and dance, and then take home a special picture to cherish forever.

Hodges Community Center is located at 4011 University. It is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information, call Stephanie Brady at 767-3706.