Muleshoe hires Lee Walker as AD/Football Coach

The Lubbock High Lady Westerners have gotten off to one of the best district starts in recent memory, with a solid record of 4-1.
The new Texas Association of Basketball Coaches State rankings are out and plenty of area teams are in the polls.
Muleshoe has hired Plainview Defensive Coordinator Lee Walker as the Mules new Head football Coach/Athletic Director.
The average price for tickets for this year’s Super Bowl between New England and Philadelphia are the most expensive for a Super Bowl ever.
