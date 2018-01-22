Muleshoe hires Lee Walker as AD/Football Coach

Muleshoe has hired Plainview Defensive Coordinator Lee Walker as the Mules new Head football Coach/Athletic Director.

He beat out over 90 others to earn the right to lead one of the best pigskin programs in West Texas.

"It's an honor and privilege just to be considered for the position. I'm excited and ready to roll up my sleeves and go to work. One of the reasons this job was so appealing is because of the great work and culture that Coach Wood set here. He set the bar really high. It's my expectation to keep the ball rolling in that same direction."

Walker takes over for David Wood, who announced his retirement back in November after 22 years of coaching Muleshoe football. He led the Mules to 19 playoff appearances going 184-79. The highlight was going 15-0 and winning the 2008 2A Division I State Championship. Wood says Walker was the man to replace him.

"It is a perfect fit. He came in here and he was the guy we interviewed first here. Everyone else just had to try and measure up and they didn't quite get the job done so we settled on Lee. He brings a lot of hard work ethic to the table. He's morally and ethically what we are looking for. We feel like he's the best fit for the job."

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports was in Muleshoe as Coach Walker was introduced to all of Muleshoe's athletes. You can watch my Facebook Live interview with Coach Walker here: https://www.facebook.com/KCBDNewsChannel11/videos/10155705885622034/

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.