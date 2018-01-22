West Texas teams in TABC High School Basketball Rankings

The new Texas Association of Basketball Coaches State rankings are out and plenty of area teams are in the polls.
5A Girls: #16 Lubbock Cooper
4A Boys: #8 Estacado, #10 Seminole
4A Girls: #3 Denver City, #4 Levelland
3A Girls: #6 Idalou, #13 Shallowater
1A Boys: #2 Nazareth, #4 Borden County, #5 New Home, #13 Valley, #14 Ropes, #22 Meadow
1A Girls: #1 Nazareth, #5 Ropes, #13 Jayton, #16 Hermleigh, #18 New Home, #23 Klondike
TAPPS 4A Boys: #7 Trinity Christian, #9 Lubbock Christian
TAPPS 4A Girls: #6 Lubbock Christian, #10 Trinity Christian
TAPPS 2A Boys: #2 All-Saints
TAPPS 2A Girls: #4 All-Saints, #7 Southcrest Christian
TAPPS 1A Boys: #6 Kingdom Prep
TAPPS 1A Girls: #4 Kingdom Prep
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.