West Texas teams in TABC High School Basketball Rankings

The new Texas Association of Basketball Coaches State rankings are out and plenty of area teams are in the polls.

5A Girls: #16 Lubbock Cooper

4A Boys: #8 Estacado, #10 Seminole

4A Girls: #3 Denver City, #4 Levelland

3A Girls: #6 Idalou, #13 Shallowater

1A Boys: #2 Nazareth, #4 Borden County, #5 New Home, #13 Valley, #14 Ropes, #22 Meadow

1A Girls: #1 Nazareth, #5 Ropes, #13 Jayton, #16 Hermleigh, #18 New Home, #23 Klondike

TAPPS 4A Boys: #7 Trinity Christian, #9 Lubbock Christian

TAPPS 4A Girls: #6 Lubbock Christian, #10 Trinity Christian

TAPPS 2A Boys: #2 All-Saints

TAPPS 2A Girls: #4 All-Saints, #7 Southcrest Christian

TAPPS 1A Boys: #6 Kingdom Prep

TAPPS 1A Girls: #4 Kingdom Prep

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.