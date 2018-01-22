Council to call for vote deciding fate of Municipal Coliseum

Lubbock City Council will be considering a ballot measure to decide the fate of the Municipal Coliseum and Auditorium on Thursday.

If called, an item added to the city election in May could decide whether the city abandons the long-time venue or not.

"It requires a vote of the citizens to do that," Mayor Dan Pope said, "a majority vote."

The coliseum and auditorium currently costs the city $700,000 a year to operate.

Mayor Dan Pope says it will take more money to fix the facilities than to tear them down.

"They would not be what we would consider sort of up to speed for the facility to be what we expect in the day in time," Pope said.

The coliseum and auditorium has been around since 1956 and is home to a variety of events, including monster truck shows and the annual rodeo.

If the vote goes through, the council will work with the county and the university to find a new home for the rodeo.

If the ordinance is approved, the vote will take place on May 5.

