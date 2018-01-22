Lady Westerners making history on the hardwood

The Lubbock High Lady Westerners have gotten off to one of the best district starts in recent memory, with a solid record of 4-1.

This past week was fantastic for the Lady Westerners, as they beat both Coronado and Monterey. The 57-33 win over Monterey on Friday was the first win over the Lady Plainsmen in program history.

"The majority of these kids are juniors and all of them were on varsity last year as sophomores," Lady Westerner head coach Brent Palmer said. "So we are finally starting to see some of that maturity coming."

Now the Lady Westerners are looking ahead to Tuesday's match-up against Lubbock Cooper.

The Lady Pirates were the only team to have put an asterisk in the loss column for the Lubbock High in district play.

"They realize that Lubbock Cooper is a very good basketball team, and that we are going to have to be really mentally prepared to play," Lady Westerner head coach Brent Palmer said. "But, I feel like they are really looking forward to the opportunity."

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.