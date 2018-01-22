Family of teen killed in Central Lubbock shooting pleads for justice

The family of MacKinley Malone, the 16-year-old shot and killed Saturday night in the 3300 block of Joliet Avenue, spoke out Monday, sharing their sense of loss and their need for justice as the investigation continues.

Lubbock police say they can't release any details about circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting as of Monday night.

Witnesses in the area told police they heard several shots fired just before 9 p.m. and saw two possible male suspects get into a tan or cream-colored car and drive off.

"The only thing I'm feeling now is just a huge sense of loss about this boy, this little boy who won't have a chance to graduate, who won't have a chance to fall in love, who won't have a chance at life and that's what I'm focused on," Chandra Malone, MacKinley's aunt, said. "I'm focused on his little brother who is alive and who's best friend was just ripped from him."

MacKinley and his younger brother have been under the legal custody of their grandparents in Lubbock since August of 2016. Chandra recounted the moment her family learned of MacKinley's injuries.

"My mom was at home and she had the flu so she was in bed and missed a phone call," Chandra said. "She heard a knock on her door. It's the police. The police were looking for me."

MacKinley was rushed to University Medical Center.

"We were waiting in a little room, just waiting until the doctors came in and said they did everything to save him but he lost too much blood," Chandra said. "The staff at UMC is amazing. They sat in the room and wept with us over the life lost of a 16-year-old boy."

Chandra tells KCBD the crime scene is just a few blocks away from her parents' home. The family came back from the hospital to find police still investigating. She's grateful for the work LPD is doing to ensure justice is obtained.

"I hope people are kinder to each other and I hope you treat people with respect," Chandra said. "I hope you look at this and see how sad is it that a 16-year-old lost his life. For what? What's the point is that? Justice, yeah, they did wrong. They took a life. They took my nephew's life. You'll never be able to get that back so they need justice. They need justice to the fullest degree for what they did."

Chandra said MacKinley usually walked through that neighborhood with friends but doesn't know what could have led to the shooting. Now, she's focused on not taking days with loved ones for granted.

"I want every moment valued," Chandra said. "You never know when it's going to be the last moment. Tell people you love them."

The family says a burial fund has been established at People's Bank. The plan to donate any extra to the Boy's and Girl's Club.

