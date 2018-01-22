Less wind, still dry, with mild afternoons ahead

A disaster official says at least nine people have been injured by an apparent volcanic eruption and avalanche near a ski resort in central Japan.
Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.
Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.
