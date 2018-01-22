Less wind, still dry, with mild afternoons ahead

Dry and mild weather will continue through this week into the weekend.

There will be some clouds, but overall skies will remain sunny and unfortunately, no rain expected until a very slight chance on Monday.

Temperatures will stay around the 60-degree mark until Friday, when highs for the afternoon may climb to near 70 degrees. You'll have to enjoy it that day, because a cold front will knock the temps back to the 50s for the weekend.

As for winds, light on Tuesday and then the breezy category for Tuesday through Thursday. It will become gusty on Friday and then on Saturday as the cold front moves through the region.

The nighttime lows will remain cold with readings in the 20s for most of the week with clear to partly cloudy skies and very dry air.

By the way, Monday marked the 75th day of no measurable precipitation at the Lubbock airport.

