4 Lubbock children missing since Dec. 14

State officials are searching for four children who have been missing since Dec. 14, 2017, believed to be with their mother, who does not have legal custody.

Ely Munoz, 14; Arian Walzier, 4; Jacob Munoz, 11; and Aubrey Munoz, 6 are believed to be in the greater Lubbock area. The children have not been in school since they went missing.

Their mother does not have custody of the children due to a history of domestic violence.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking anyone with information about this case to call 911 or 1-800-843-5678.

You can also contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

