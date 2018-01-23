Missing kids found safe

Four children who have been missing since Dec. 14, 2017 have been found safe as of Tuesday afternoon.

Officials from Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirm that all four kids are safe and unharmed as of 5 p.m.

Ely Munoz, 14; Arian Walzier, 4; Jacob Munoz, 11; and Aubrey Munoz, 6 have not been in school since they went missing.

The police report indicates that their mother, 34-year-old Crystal Munoz, does not have custody of the children due to a history of domestic violence.

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services officials confirm that the children have been placed in foster care several times, most recently after a protective order was violated back in Dec. 2017.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.