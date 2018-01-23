Missing kids found safe

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
Ursula K. Le Guin, the award-winning and best-selling science fiction writer who explored feminist themes and was best known for her Earthsea books, has died at 88.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.
