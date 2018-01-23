LPD working to recover trailer stolen from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

Lubbock police are asking for public help as they try to recover a trailer stolen from the parking lot of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in the 1100 block of 52nd Street.

The theft happened on Dec. 18, 2017.

In the video, a truck can be seen backing up to the trailer. Then the driver gets out and hooks up the trailer to the truck he is driving.

Lubbock police encourage anyone with information about this theft to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

