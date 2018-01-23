LPD working to recover trailer stolen from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.
Ursula K. Le Guin, the award-winning and best-selling science fiction writer who explored feminist themes and was best known for her Earthsea books, has died at 88.
Democrats climbed onboard after two days of negotiations that ended with new assurances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the Senate would consider immigration proposals in the coming weeks.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
