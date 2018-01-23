Consider This: Tell the council we want to keep Municipal Coliseum and Auditorium

It was more than 75 years ago when Clifford B. Jones conceived a plan for the city of Lubbock to give fledgling Texas Technological College a place to play basketball.

It was from that idea that Lubbock's Municipal Coliseum and Auditorium arose.

This generous gift was an enormous financial commitment for a small city of 30,000 people.

In the last 25 years it has become the sole facility capable of hosting events like the ABC Rodeo and full-scale Broadway productions.

In 2004, we voted $6.4 million in improvements for the coliseum and auditorium, but council spent the money on the Civic Center and has left the others to deteriorate.

Now a generation of council members with no investment in these facilities want you, the voters, to approve abandoning these facilities, giving them back to Tech and getting nothing in return.

Make no mistake, the only reason you're being asked is because the charter requires it, or else this council would ram this down our throats just like the Ivory Tower.

You're going to hear them say it costs $700,000 dollars a year to maintain, so you will vote to tear it down. I don't buy that and you shouldn't either.

Consider this: I hope Lubbock turns out this May and delivers a clear message to the council: we don't trust your decision-making and we want to keep the auditorium and coliseum.

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:

KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This

5600 Avenue A

Lubbock, TX 79404

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.