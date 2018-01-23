Abernathy Police Sergeant Terry Edge dies from injuries suffered in off-duty accident

Abernathy Police Sergeant Terry Edge passed away Monday, more than a year after an off-duty accident.

Officer Edge was involved in vehicle accident with an 18-wheeler back in November 2016.

He was critically injured when he was thrown from his vehicle.

We will let you know when funeral arrangements have been set.

PREVIOUS STORY: Off-Duty Abernathy Officer in Hospital After Crash

